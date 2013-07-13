JAKARTA

Gwyneth Paltrow has recommended a £72,000 holiday to fans. The actress seemed oblivious to the ludicrous price tag as she posted pictures of the Indonesian break - which would take place on a Silolona yacht, and advertised at the huge sum on charterbrochure.com - on her newsletter ‘Goop’.

Whilst her fans are forced to snap up cheap package holidays, the 36-year-old gushed about her luxury yacht boasting a full cinema and 11-man crew.

She wrote: ‘’Our amazing boat was designed after traditional Indonesian trade boats that sailed along the historical Spice Routes ... the food on the boat was beyond. Everything was super fresh, with the fish and produce usually picked up from an island the same day.’’

The Hollywood star also posted a photo of her chef cooking in the yacht’s kitchen along with the caption: ‘’You better like your sous chef in a kitchen this small.’’ Gwyneth - who has two children, Apple, nine, and son Moses, seven, with her husband Chris Martin - sailed along the archipelago comprising over 17,000 islands across four days and posted recipes for her fans to try, all involving rare ingredients such as tamarind paste and galangal. Gwyneth’s pricey lifestyle tips received backlash on Twitter from angry readers.