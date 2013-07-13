TOKYO: The lengths people are willing to go to own a pair of plumped cheeks and a line-free complexion are well-documented, but a new Japanese gadget could trump even the wackiest gizmo out there.

Named the Face Slimmer, it claims that to ‘maintain the perfect visage, you don’t need to go under the surgeon’s knife’. It goes on to explain that the device, costing £40 ($61), is a simple solution to the ‘timeless problem of how to give sagging facial skin and muscles that need a much-needed daily lift’.

Users are advised to insert the mouthpiece and make mouth movements with it for three minutes a day.

To get the best results the instructions say ‘to make vowel sounds out loud over and over again’.

And they suggest that you can do the exercises anywhere - ‘when looking in the mirror or when you’re in the bath’.

By carrying out the daily face workout, the manufacturers claim that a person strengthens what they describe as the ‘12 expression muscles’.

Japan Trend Shop even suggest that the mouth movements can eliminate wrinkles around the eyes.

They say that the device works by providing the facial muscles with extra load, ‘forcing everything to work a bit harder and resulting in more youthful, vibrant faces’.–MO