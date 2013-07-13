MINGORA : A police personnel was shot dead in Nowagali area of Swat here in the wee hours of Friday. According to police sources, a constable named Ameenullah was on duty at Sehri time in the area when some unidentified armed men opened firing at him, injuring him seriously. The assailants managed to flee from the scene. The injured police man was shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital in critical condition for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. Police cordoned off the entire area and started search action.