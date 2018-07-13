Share:

KASUR: Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 gamblers during a raid on a gambling den here the other day. According to a police source, the raid was conducted on the orders of District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi. CIA in-charge Hafiz Atif Nazir led the raiding team and caught 16 gamblers red-handed from a gambling den. They included Rafiq Naveed, Ali Raza, Niyamat Yaqoob, Sajid, Shahid, Faryad Rafiq, Asghar, Mushtaq, Fareed, Ijaz Ramzan and Amjad. One of the gamblers managed to escape from the spot. CIA police recovered thousands of rupees from the gamblers arrested, registered a case against them and put them behind bars.–Staff Reporter