SRINAGAR - Three people including a trooper and a ‘freedom fighter’ were killed, while another trooper was wounded in an ongoing fierce gunfight in restive Indian-Held Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

The gunfight broke out in Kandi forest area of frontier Kupwara district, about 120 km northwest of Srinagar city. “In the gunfight that triggered yesterday a trooper was killed and another wounded,” a police official said.

According to police officials, the operation in the forest area was underway.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed after Indian army troopers fired upon protesters during clashes in Trehgam town of the district on late Wednesday evening.

The youth was declared brought dead by health officials at Kupwara hospital.

Following the killing people including men and women took to roads and staged massive protests.

An Indian army spokesman in Srinagar said their men were attacked in the town with stones during which five troopers were injured. Last week three civilians including a teenage girl were killed after Indian army fired upon protesters in the region.