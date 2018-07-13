Share:

Islamabad - Unknown persons on Thursday killed four persons in the area of Bangial, falling in the jurisdiction of Koral police station here, apparently over a land dispute, according to police sources.

This seems to be the highest toll in a single incident of this kind in the recent years. All the four persons died on the spot as they were targeted after holding them hostage in the corner of a room. According to the police sources, all the four persons were the guards of Ch. Khursheed of Tarlai area. The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Yasir, Abdul Ghani, Chaudhary Raheem and Abdur Razzaq.

The incident took place in broad day light when some unknown persons attacked the guards present at the site of the housing society, according to the Koral police officials who spoke to The Nation. The other security guards present on the spot, however, left the scene immediately after the attack, the police said.

According to the police, the attackers could not be identified till the filing of the report. There have been no arrests so far, said a police official at the police station. The homicide unit of the police have started investigation into the incident as the dead bodies were shifted to Poly Clinic hospital for autopsy. The police was yet to register the FIR till the filing of this news story.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the capital city after the incident of terrorism recently in Peshawar. ASP Sadar Zone led a snap checking campaign in the city in which sniffer dogs were also engaged to detect any explosive material. Different police teams set up pickets at several points and stopped vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. According to the police, the purpose of the high alert is to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident in the city. It is imperative to mention here that a few days ago, an unknown suicide bomber blew himself up in corner meeting of the Awami National Party in Peshawar, killing over 20 persons including Haroon Bilour, the son of the assassinated ANP leader Bashir Bilour. Bashir Bilour had lost his life to a similar terrorism attack a few years ago.