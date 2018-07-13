Share:

ISLAMABAD - AJK sports ministry has issued affiliation letter to AJK Ski Association, which is now registered with the Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP), confirmed SFP spokesman Oabid Ur Rehman Ababsi here Thursday.

He said the association was formed in September last year and was pending for registration with AJK sports ministry, which, after scrutiny, issued letter to the association and it will now work for the promotion of skiing, rolling, skating, grass skiing, cross country and ice hockey in AJK.

The eight-member executive board headed by Air Marshal (R) Yousuf Chaudhary has already been elected with Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi as secretary general while seven-member office geared with two lady representatives was also elected. Obaid said the application forms along with constitution and minutes of meeting have been filed for the registration with the SFP to promote skating in AJK. “We have already approached AJK government to provide suitable areas for such activities.”