HYDERABAD - Assistant Professor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Professor Pooran Kumar Kohistani here on Thursday said Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a worldwide public health problem with adverse outcomes of kidney failure and premature death.

Talking to APP, he said consuming junk and low quality food, self-medication or excessive use of medicine, low water intake, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and renal stones are the common causes of kidney diseases.

He said that human kidneys are amazing organs, playing a crucial role in keeping people alive and well. Kidneys help to control blood pressure, produce red blood cells and keep bones healthy.

Professor Pooran informed that kidney disease, a common medical problem is estimated to affect a significant number of population of Pakistan where one in every three in the age group of 40 plus citizens is inflicted with one or the other kidney disease.

He said more than 90 patients either die or receive improper treatment. Dialysis treatment is very costly and in public sector hospitals there is very limited dialysis facility so most patients are deprived of treatment and ultimately die.

Sugar and blood pressure avoidance of Nephro toxic drugs, use of pure water can prevent us from developing chronic kidney disease from creating awareness and prevention from renal disease, Professor kumar said.

He said in addition to lifestyle changes, most people with hypertension will require medication to achieve the desired lowering in blood pressure to protect their kidneys. He added non smokers have a reduced incidence of heart or kidney disease.

He emphasized that it is essential to create awareness among physicians as well as the public. He said studies have shown that early detection and treatment can delay and possibly prevent kidney failure in most patients.

He also referred to varied treatments available for the problem and specially mentioned of endoscopy which is used to treat stones in the urethra and urinary bladder.

He further said that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is silent and may unnoticed for a long time as it takes a while for symptoms to appear.

Early warning signs of kidney disease in children, which include high blood pressure, pain in back, puffy eyes, swollen hands and feet and passage of blood through urine.

He advised that timely diagnosis, regular medical check-up by qualified physicians, intake of fluids and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics can help in controlling disease.

Professor Pooran Kumar suggested that creating awareness about diseases among the people was essential so that they should get medical checkup on regular basis.