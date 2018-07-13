Share:

Jazz, Careem to provide exciting offers to users

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz has collaborated with Careem to offer various promotions to its subscribers throughout the year. Subscribers can use the promo code 'JAZZSUPER4G' when booking a ride through the Careem app to avail a discount of 20% on their next four rides. First time users of Careem app can use promo code 'JAZZRIDE' to receive a discount of up to PKR 250 on their first ride. Speaking about this collaboration, Kazim Mujtaba, Head of Marketing - Jazz, said, "Providing extra benefits to our esteemed customers remains a priority for us at Jazz. Partnering up with a regional player like Careem allows us to offer convenience to millions in the form of safe, hassle-free transportation, which also promotes the increasing benefits of mobile technology."

"It's a pleasure to partner with Jazz to provide new and exciting offers to our customers. Careem in every sense looks to lead the digital innovation in Pakistan and this partnership will bring us closer to our goal. Jazz's services and our platform together will continue to wow our customers and simplify their lives wherever they go," said Omer Zabit, Head of Marketing - Careem Pakistan.

UK based company to install waste-to-energy plants

LAHORE (PR): Under a new investment agreement with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, UK based company Greenergy Limited (GRL) will install waste management and waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in Punjab. This agreement will be a new model to improve waste management and also mitigate climate change by reducing pollution and increasing energy generation from renewable sources. PBIT will facilitate and support Greenergy Limited (GRL) throughout the procedure of installation of this latest waste management and waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Punjab.

In this regard, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade signs an investment agreement with Greenergy Limited. Greenergy Limited (GRL) specialized in waste collection, segregation, recycling and the conversion of waste intoenergy (electricity) or energy by-products, such as Solid Recovered Fuel, Bio Diesel, Bio Char and Gases.

Shell introduces Shell V-Power fuel

KARACHI (PR): In a ceremony held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, Shell introduced its new Shell V-Power fuel with Dynaflex Technology in Pakistan. The new Shell V-Power is an innovative new premium formulation designed now with Dynaflex Technology that has 5 times the molecules that reduce engine dirt and friction. The formulation targets a key enemy of engine performance and efficiency - dirt deposits and helps to clean them away as you drive. It also has new friction reducing agents, designed to help key engine components turn more freely.

Shell has over a century of experience in developing fuels with over 120 fuel scientists and specialists across the globe working on fuels innovation, development and product implementation.

Haroon Rashid, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Shell Pakistan Limited said "We are committed to continuously improve the customer value proposition and bring the Pakistani Fuel Market at par with global markets. With this launch, we are very excited to offer our new Shell V-Power designed to provide greater engine efficiency with even better performance.

Seminar on export potential of banana

HYDERABAD (PR): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Sub-regional office, Hyderabad organised a seminar on the export potential of banana at Sindh Agriculture University. Dr Mujeeb-u-ddinSahrai, Vice Chancellor, SAU, Deans and professors graced the event. To share research, skills, techniques to enhance the product quality and quantity, the soil scientists, researchers, leading banana growers and experts from the departments concerned gave an elaborate presentations to the progressive growers of banana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated TDAP's continuous efforts to hold seminars in different product areas to enlighten the growers and producers about export mechanism and demand of indigenous products in international market.

Ashiq Hussain Khoso, deputy director, TDAP welcomed all participants and urged the potential growers to showcase their products in Expo Pakistan and also to participate in the international exhibitions organised by TDAP.

Dr M Ismail Kumbhar also insisted up on them to participate in exhibitions and outgoing delegations to interact with foreign buyers so as to get business deal.

Dolmen Summer Surprises get good response

KARACHI (PR): Dolmen Mall, the country's most distinguished shopping mall made a remarkable transition to summer through Dolmen Summer Surprises. Prominent local and international brands were brought together in July to offer unparalleled customer incentives through games, gifts, sales and discount offers. True to its galore, the mall with a heart kick started summer by bringing together the community for FIFA Fever 2018.

Live football screening, surprise merchandise distribution and sales on sporting brands like NIKE and Adidas became the highlight for sports enthusiasts and a growing football fan community.

With a growing mall presence of out of city visitors, expats and vacationing families, restaurants and food courts acrossthe mall added the king of all fruits, mango as an active and prominent ingredient in various beverage, savory and dessert offerings.