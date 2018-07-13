Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Farhat Ali Mir, a senior bureaucrat of AJK from Secretariat Services Group, played a key role in securing 13th amendment to the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Formerly known as Act-1974, it transfers the legislative and executive powers from AJK Council to Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly and AJK government in the backdrop of popular demand from AJK.

An in-depth study reveals that Farhat Ali Mir, who has distinguished career of over three decades in various key positions in Azad Government, represented the AJK government in series of high level meetings held at Islamabad with the top functionaries of the government of Pakistan especially the Ministries of Law and Justice and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit/Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, wherein he strongly and successfully pleaded the viewpoint of people of AJK.

He highlighted the importance of the constitutional amendments in the interim Act-1974.

He had joined the AJK government service in 1988 possessing bright and unblemished professional career of his service and is successfully performing the assignments in various key slots.

The amendment in the interim constitution is one of the exceptional achievement of the AJK Government in which he contributed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who already emerged and proved himself as the firm, bold and courageous leader.

Since the arrival of the much-heated demand of making due amendments in formerly Interim Act-1974, Farhat remained engaged with constitutional matters.

He attended top sittings of the government particularly getting realized the need of the constitutional amendment in the Act 1974.

Before the diverse segments of the society, besides the AJK government, he highly deserve applause for getting AJK government embraced with due powers.