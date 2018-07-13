Share:

Islamabad - Providing basic amenities to G-13 residents is the responsibility of Capital Development Authority (CDA). However, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has solely been supplying clean drinking water to them.

“It is not our responsibility to provide water to the sector’s residents, but we still do it,” said spokesman of the Foundation. He said that as a municipal corporation, CDA collects all kinds of taxes from the dwellers of the sector and is therefore responsible for ensuring water supply, maintaining street lights, as well as a proper garbage collection system.

To a question, he said that FGEHF was providing an additional facility to the residents of G-13 and G-14/4 by installing tube wells, adding that three new tube wells have been installed recently.

He said the Foundation had set up these tube-wells at the cost of Rs 10 million while its Rs 0.8 million were wasted due to unsuccessful boring of tube wells.

He said that the Foundation is paying water subsidy of Rs 115 per tanker for each resident besides the Foundation’s twelve water tankers supplying water for just Rs 400 per tanker.

The Foundation was also spending Rs 2.2 million per month for garbage collection in G-13 through a private firm, he told.