KARACHI - An accountability court on Thursday remanded two accused in NAB custody, allegedly involved in a big scam, damaging national treasury over billions of rupees, util July 24.

The National Accountability Bureau produced accused Akhtar Jamil, Qaisar Jameel and Kamran Iftikhar Lari before the accountability court seeking their physical remand for further interrogation.

The court, on the request of the NAB official, remanded two including former general manager PSO, Akhtar Jameel and former President Biko Qaiser Jameel in NAB custody, and sent Kamran Iftikhar Lari for the judicial remand.

The court directed the investigation officer to produce detailed investigation report regarding the massive corruption scam in the next hearing.

An application was filed by accused, Kamran Ifikhar Lari seeking proper medical treatment, his counsel pleaded the court to allow him for medical treatment outside the prison as the required medical facilities are not available in the prison, he added that his condition is very critical and he is not able to walk. The court after hearing concluding arguments from both the sides, has allowed his plea.

According to the NAB prosecution, the accused were involved in damaging national treasury over 40 billion.

Earlier, a scam amounting over Rs40 billion has been uncovered at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s biggest oil marketing company.

The irregularities resulting in the loss of billions of rupees have been pointed out in the audit report on the accounts of Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd (PSO). PSO is an autonomous body working under the administrative control of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

Judgement reserved in plea seeking FIR against Bilawal

A local court on Thursday reserved judgment on a plea filed by MQM seeking registration of a counter FIR against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for attacking MQM workers in Lyari.

The Additional District Judge (South) has heard concluding arguments from both the sides, and reserved the judgement till July 16.

Javid Chattari advocate, appearing on behalf of MQM candidate from Lyari Mehfooz Yar Khan, said in his final arguments that the MQM workers had launched a peaceful protest in Lyari, in the same time, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with his caravan tried to enter to Hangorabad area forcefully and sabotaged the protest. Chattari also contended that PPP workers also started attacking on MQM workers by pelting with stones, he also claimed that some protesters were also injured. He pleaded to launch an FIR against Bilwal Bhutto. PPP counsel Liaquat Ali Khan advocate, denied the claims of the MQM lawyers and argued that it was a pre-planned attack on Bilawal Bhutto in which several PPP workers were injured.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto was leading his party rally for the election campaign, some agitators from Hingorabad area started chanting slogans against PPP pelted with stones on Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that the police personnel, who were on security duty, managed the situation, but three PPP workers were injured. Kalri police had launched an FIR against some alleged miscreants granted in a case pertaining attacking on Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto caravan in Lyari on July1.

The accused included Muttihida Qaumi Movement Pakistan candidate from PS 107 Rafiq Hangura, UC counselor Kabeer Hungoru, Naveed and Ahmed and others were nominated in the case. they got pre arrest bail from the court.

As many as 13 accused were identified as Haji Bawa, Rafiq Hingoro, Ismail, Naveed, Kamran, Adam, Kashan, Siddiq, Imran, Umar, Kabeer Hingoro, Rasheed Jatt and Karim, who were leading around 400-450 unknown persons. They were armed with stones and sticks.

According to the prosecution, the accused had blocked the road to prevent the PPP leaders and workers from moving forward, the miscreants also reacted negatively and in order to create fear and terror among the people, they started throwing stones and attacked the Bilawal Bhutto’s caravan with sticks and stones as a result, some people including Yahya Jamil, Amir Baloch and Constable Mohammad Afzal got hurt.