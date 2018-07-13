Share:

KARACHI:- Federal Caretaker Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon inaugurated “Green Port Initiative” by planting a sapling at the Port Qasim.

The minister inaugurated the drive during his visit to the port the other day, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

He also made a tour of integrated coal handling facility at Marginal Wharfs 3 and 4. He was taken on a cruise tour of terminals at the port where he was briefed on-board regarding port terminal operations.

Abdullah Hussain Haroon also witnessed state-of-the-art coal handing facility available at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT).

Earlier, the minister was briefed by Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Asad Rafi Chandna regarding overall activities of the authority.

He informed that the authority was geared up to become the energy hub by establishing more LNG terminals and also becoming transporting hub of coal for coal-fired power plants across the country.