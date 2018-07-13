Share:

SIALKOT - Higher Education Commission Punjab Chairman Dr Nizamud Din has stressed a need for spreading the light of knowledge to remove darkness of the ignorance. He termed education as the big weapon to fight against terrorism for the national development and prosperity. He said that the government's efforts were bearing fruit to ensure quality education to everyone, paving the way for building up dignified and educated nations besides securing their educational future.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the Ist annual convocation of Govt College Women University (GCWU). VC Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Dr Farhat Saleemi presided over the event. The HEC Punjab chairman stressed the promotion of knowledge-based education and character building of the students for making it a developed and forward-looking Pakistan. He said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education and access of everyone to the quality education as well. He revealed that the students were the future of the country and the government was providing them with maximum facilities , enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

He added that the promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government. He also urged the teachers and parents to also focus on the character building of the students and stressed upon the need of bringing change in our social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all, besides, removing all the hurdles from the way of this noble cause. He said that the students were the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future by ensuring their easy access to quality education in the society. He also stressed collective efforts for promotion of education to enhance the literacy rate. He said there was an immediate need to root out illiteracy at grass roots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life.

GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi stressed upon the provision of the best quality of knowledge for the generations, saying that the quality education played a pivotal role in character and personality building of the youth, besides, securing the educational future of the generations through the promotion of education.

She highlighted the importance of education and knowledge, saying that it was the prime obligation of everyone to secure the educational future of the students (both boys and girls) by opening the doors of quality education to them and providing them the maximum opportunities of getting knowledge.

He said that the knowledge never dies, as providing quality education to the students was an eternal good deed. she said that the promotion of education and knowledge was must to make Pakistan and Pakistani nation as hard to be beaten in every sphere of life, besides, enabling Pakistan to stand in the line of the educationally developed nations.

"Education is a basic licence to attain knowledge , as the knowledge had ever been limitless," she said. She added that everyone must focus on the knowledge promotion to the students, which the future and the masons of the nation, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in better way in future. She said that the students were the reality and the true picture of the nation; they should be encouraged by everyone at every level, besides, ensuring their easy access to the advanced quality education and knowledge.

Dr Nizamud Din distributed degrees to 1,108 students on the completion of their graduation and postgraduation during the first annual convocation of GCWU Sialkot.