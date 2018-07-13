Share:

Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said that apart from attaining high standards of education, strong character and high morals were vital for the progress and development of a nation.

Addressing a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to distribute awards and certificates amongst the outstanding students of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), he said that while education can pave the way for success in a material world, higher moral values and character brings the blessings of Allah Almighty.

The event was attended by caretaker Minister for Education Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik, students, teachers and parents.The president advised the parents and teachers of the young students to particularly focus on the important aspect of their grooming and character building as they were the future leaders of the country.

He said that successful nations always keep this important aspect in view while bringing up their next generation. He said the youth of the country need to be properly guided about all aspects of life so that they become good decision makers who can understand the difference between right and wrong.

The president advised the students to work hard and learn from the role models and success stories of the youth in the modern world.

He asked the female students to acquire higher education in all fields, and focus especially on vocational and technical education. He said that being half of the total population, girls can play a vital role in the progress of the country. He added that they can also play a positive part in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and benefit from the vast opportunities available. The president said it was the collective responsibility of the nation to provide best possible facilities and a suitable atmosphere for the grooming of the youth. He said it was a matter of pleasure for him to attend an event of the future of the nation. He congratulated the young students, their parents and the teachers for their outstanding results. He said they still have a long way to go and urged them to continue to focus on their targets with commitment and zeal. He was optimistic that the bright students would bring laurels for the country.

The president advised the students to focus on their studies, respect their parents and teachers, as it was owing to their hard work that they reached this stage. He said in an era of technological advancement, only those succeed who have a complete grasp on their subject.