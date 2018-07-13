Share:

Library opens at Services Hospital hostel

Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan inaugurated library at Doctors Hostel of Services Hospital on Thursday. He also visited new outdoor/indoor named Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Block. The minister took a round and inspected various wings in the block. He reviewed treatment arrangement at pediatrics ward, nursery and neonatal care centre. On this occasion, he said that new OPD and indoor block was equipped with latest machinery. He urged young doctors to keep in mind miseries of ailing humanity while raising voice for their rights. Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Kamran Cheema, MS Dr Muhammad Amir and administrative doctors were also present. –Staff Reporter

Youth role in elections highlighted

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies has organised a seminar on “Election Politics 2018: Issues and Challenges” at its auditorium. Political analyst and renowned columnist Mr Salman Abid was the keynote speaker. Addressing the seminar, Salman Abid said that emerging phenomena since 2013 was the rise of youth and impact of social media in electoral politics. He said that youth was the force which was now influential factor for all political parties in Pakistan. He further said that declaration of assets was the massive game changer and positive influential factor in electoral politics of Pakistan. He said that accountability was another positive factor emerged in Pakistani electoral politics. He said that in historical context of electoral politics of Pakistan, corporate sector remained very active and influential. All the faculty members, MPhil/PhD scholars and students of the centre attended the seminar, followed by question-answer session.–Staff Reporter

Drug addicts rule overhead bridge

An overhead bridge on Ferozepur Road near Mozang has become abode of drug addicts. The overhead bridge has been occupied by people selling or smoking weed and hasish. Some residents and shopkeepers who use the bridge on a regular basis say that presence of drug addicts on the bridge make it unsafe for commuters. Rashid, a 22-year-old shopkeeper who uses the bridge on a daily basis, says the authorities concerned should clear the bridge of drug addicts and peddlers. Salman, a resident of Mozang, says presence of drug addicts on the bridge makes passersby uncomfortable. He says that women and schoolchildren also use this bridge.–Staff Reporter

Quran Khwani

Quran Khwani for Dilshad Begum, mother of Prof Dr Hamid Mehmood, will be held at Taj Mahal Event Complex, Ferozepur Road in front of Qadafi Stadium on 14th July at 4pm.