ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) senior vice president Saleem Baig presented a shield on behalf of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) to three-time national champion Ijaz Ur Rehman for rewriting history books and his matchless services for the promotion of bowling in Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, Ijaz said: “I am thankful to the bowlers and PTBF for giving me such honour. It is my aim to promote bowling in all corners of the country and pass on my knowledge to generation next, which is full of talent, and thanks to Almighty, I am successful to larger extent in my mission.

“When I use to apply my trade at different international tournaments, the only thing comes to my mind is to ensure representation of my fellow countrymen to maximum level and fortunately, I am able to turn my dream into reality. It is my promise that I will provide maximum international exposure to youth and pay from my own to pocket to bear their expenses so that they may get maximum international exposure and earn laurels for it,” Ijaz concluded.