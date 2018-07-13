Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a number of petitions on the point whether a voter could propose or second a candidate outside his own constituency.

A full bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing several petitions moved by candidates against rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers on the basis of having proposers and seconders from other constituencies. Besides challenging decisions of returning officers, the petitioners prayed to the court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan to allow them an opportunity to file their nomination papers a fresh. In addition to that the LHC turned down a petition challenging candidature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan in the NA-129 constituency in Lahore. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed the order holding that it was not maintainable.

Iftikhar Mazhar, assistant director of the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution, moved the petition stating that the PTI leader owed EOBI Rs9.7 million. He said that Khan failed to pay from March 2010 to May 2018. The petitioner said the objection was raised before the returning officer and the appellate tribunals, but both forums ignored the fact and accepted the nomination papers of Khan.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned decisions and reject the nomination papers of the PTI leader.