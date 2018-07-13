Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at 70 suspects in various raids carried out in different parts of the city, here on Thursday.

The accused persons arrested were including an alleged target killer assonated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement and a gangster of Lyari while recovered weapons from their possession. Ranger troops carried out a raid in Saeedabad area while arrested MQM target killer Rehan uddin aka Bhora having affiliation with MQM London.

Rangers spokesperson said that the accused was involved in target killing and extortion cases. Rangers also raided in Saeedabad area while arrested an accused Sharukh affiliated with Lyari gang war and wanted to the police in various criminal cases including killing, extortion and robberies.

In a raid conducted in Garden area rangers arrested an extortionist Shahid. Rangers also arrested four accused persons in raids conducted in Darakhsan, Defense, Awami Colony and Sharifabad areas while arrested Zeshan, Amjad, Mumtaz and Nawab. Rangers said that the acused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal cases including street crimes, robberies and other sort of criminal activities.

Rangers also arrested Saeed Ahmed running a narcotics den in Sharifabad area while recovered drugs from his possession. SITE-B police arrested an accused Sehzad while New Karachi Police arrested an accused Dawood. Police said that both the accused persons were wanted to the police in number criminal activities including Street crimes and robberies while police recovered weapons from their possession. Orangi Town police also arrested an accused Waqas while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 58 other accused persons wanted to the police in various sort of criminal cases. The accused persons arrested were including 38 absconders and rest of the accused persons were wanted to the police in different sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from the possession of the accused persons.