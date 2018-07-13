Share:

DADU - A man gunned down his wife for honour at Mirzo Khan village on Thursday. According to Chachar police, Sanwan Khan gunned down his wife Bhan Bhen for honour and later, turned himself in to police.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Sehwan Sharif Hospital for the post-mortem and later, handed over the body to their heirs.

Meanwhile, a man committed suicide by shooting himself in the limits of Khanoth police station on Thursday.

According to police, Buland Kumar, 30, committed suicide by shooting himself over unknown reasons. Police shifted the body to nearby hospital for post-mortem and later, handed over the body to their heirs.