Share:

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade (IC&T) Mian Anjum Nisar said that traders can benefit from the federal government's amnesty scheme.

He said that economic development not possible without providing easy access to the business class, for which necessary steps were being taken.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, he was addressing a ceremony held by the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the minister said that the caretaker government had taken several steps to lessen problems of business people.

He called upon traders to vote for those people who could solve their problems. He said that the speed of industrial development should be increased to improve economic condition of the country.

Anjum also emphasized the need for immediate construction of new dams and said that a country like Pakistan could not compete with other developed countries in the global market without providing affordable electricity. Minister for Labour Mian Noman Kabir, Chairman of Democratic Group Sheikh Azmat Saleem, Senior Vice President Kamran Saeed and a large number of industrialists and traders were also present.