KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi Division President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has vowed to build sports grounds in every area of the city after coming into the power after general elections 2018.

He expressed these views while addressing a Sports Convention in PS-120 of the District West where the MMA’s candidate from PS-120 candidate Abdur Razzaq and JI Naib vice chief West Muhammad Ishaq Khan were also present.

Addressing the youth, Naeem said that merit and talent of the youth has been destroyed by wrong policies of the past governments, adding that youth of the metropolis is very talented and capable. The past governments had failed to do anything to explore the talent of the youth which is an asset of the nation.

He was of the view that the MMA leadership and its candidates are honest and free from any charge of corruption, adding that only the honest leadership can change the fortune of the youth and entire nation.

He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami had always worked for the betterment of the youth whenever it got elected, adding that in the tenure of City Nazim Niamatullah Khan, many play grounds and parks were constructed. “But these places had been turned into garbage dumping points due to the negligence of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Peoples Party, the so called representatives of the city,” he added.

The JI city chief said that the honest leadership can bring the country out from the hot water with the cooperation of the masses. He asked the youth of the city to vote for the MMA to bring ‘honest leadership’.

The PS-120 Candidate Abdur Razzaq said that the youth has great talent, international cricketer Muhammad Anwar is a fresh example of that. He further said that the MMA would flourish the sports activities in the District West after winning the elections.