KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman said no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in the cleaning works of drains.

All contractors must fully focus of their works and complete the task and dispose of garbage and waste removed from drains otherwise those who showed negligence will be black listed. He was inspecting the cleaning of drains on Thursday with senior director coordination Masood Alam and other officers.

The commissioner went to Manzoor Colony Nullah, PECHS Nullah, Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Liyari Expressway and other drains during his visit. He said that all officers pay attention on their works. He directed the contractors to increase machinery and staff to speed-up work of drains cleanliness. He further said that the people residing alongside drains should refrain from dumping garbage in Nullahs.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has said to political parties to contact to the finance department of the KMC through applications on their letterhead for use of their banners, posters, portraits, handbills and flags so that they could be issued with permission in accordance to the rates specified for advertisements.

On the other side, The KMC released one month fire risk allowance for firemen and other staff of the KMC Fire Brigade along with monthly salary. This allowance was given to fire staff for performing their duty to save the lives and property of citizens and will be given to them every month with their salary. The amount of fire risk allowance is more than 20 million rupees.

Eradication of polio top priority

Commissioner Muhammad Saleh Farooqi on Thursday said that eradication of polio from Karachi is their top priority and the administration is extending full support to the stakeholders and departments concerned for this cause. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Karachi Coordination Committee for polio eradication at his office here, said a statement. Coordinator Commissioner Karachi for polio task force Dr Nusrat Ali was also present.

They discussed the strategy and other matters related to the next round of anti-polio campaign.

The Commissioner Karachi told the delegation that over 1.9 million children of under five years of age were administered anti-polio vaccine drops in the 174 union councils of Karachi during the last round of anti-polio campaign.

He said that foolproof security arrangements will be ensured in connection with the next round of anti-polio campaign.