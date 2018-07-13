Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Post has devised a comprehensive plan to upgrade and remodel post offices across the country on modern and professional lines. An official of Pakistan Post told APP, the plan would envision Pakistan Post as customer-friendly, efficient, modern and self-sustainable organization. He said the plan encompasses incentive based policies to benefit staff and motivate them to discharge their duties in efficient manner. Pakistan Post has a broad and varied role to play beyond provision of communication link for individuals and businesses, he added.–APP

He informed that Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded as its core postal business.

"Pakistan post is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers on affordable cost", he said.