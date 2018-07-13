Share:

PARIS:- Spain's Dani Pedrosa, three-times a world MotoGP championship runner-up, announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Honda pilot, who won the 125cc category in 2003 and 250cc in 2004 and 2005, currently sits in 12th spot of the MotoGP standings ahead of this weekend's German race in Sachsenring. Pedrosa has the third most podiums and 54 wins over his 18-year career. Pedrosa found out in June he would be replaced at Honda next season by Jorge Lorenzo, who signed from Ducati. "Next year I won't compete in the championship, I'll finish my career in MotoGP this season," Pedrosa said.