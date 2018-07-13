Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has sanctioned the increase in minimum pension from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000 to civil pensioners of the provincial government with effect from July 1.

The family pension allowed to the family of a retired Sindh government employee under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme 1954 and Liberalised Pension Rules 1977 has also been increased from current rate of Rs4,500 to Rs7,500. The rate of minimum pension would be Rs15,000 for the civil pensioners of the government who are 75 years or more on July 1st, or who would attain the age of 75 years subsequently. Commutation of any part of the increase allowed will not be admissible.

On the other side, the government of Sindh has sanctioned the enhancement of the existing rates of conveyance charges by 50 percent for late sitting with effect from July 1st, for the officials working in BPS-1 to 16 (non-gazetted), excluding drivers/dispatch riders on working days from existing rate Rs150 per day to Rs225 per day and on closed holidays from Rs190 per day to Rs.285 per day.

Separately, the government has allowed the increase in the house rent allowance by 50 percent of the existing amounts of house rent allowance admissible to the employees of Sindh government with effect from July 1st.

As for big cities of Sindh under jurisdiction of metropolitan/municipal corporations from existing 45 percent of the minimum of basic pay scale 2008 to 50 percent of the existing amounts being drawn, while for other cities from existing 30 percent of the minimum of basic pay scale 2008 to 50 percent of the existing amounts being drawn.