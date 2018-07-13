Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), or Rescue 1122, provided services to 569 victims of 851 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 226 accidents were reported in Lahore with 236 victims, 85 in Faisalabad with 108 injured and 74 in Multan with 78 victims.

According to the data, 624 motorbikes, 125 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 47 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic accidents.