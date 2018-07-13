Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Furniture Council’s (PFC) will hold its next PFC Interiors Pakistan exhibition in Islamabad to help boost economy and promote trade.

The exhibition had been playing a vital role in the economic prosperity by facilitating business growth and connecting buyers and sellers, said Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing a meeting of PFC board of directors to review arrangements of upcoming PFC Interiors Pakistan exhibition.

He said that exhibitions, such as the Interiors Pakistan, have helped promote the development of furniture trade to a remarkable extent in local and international level.

The Interiors Pakistan exhibition would give a considerable boost to economic activities in the country as it had created a positive image of the business community.–APP

He further said Pakistan has built a reputation as one of the best exporters in textile industry, stressing the need for promoting export of handmade and solid wood classy furniture to foreign countries. Outlining the role of PFC exhibitions in Pakistan, he said it helps build image of the country as well as boosts economic activities. He said that Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition also provided employment opportunities to around 5,000 people directly or indirectly.