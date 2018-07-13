Share:

The PML-N Lawyers Forum Thursday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the arrest of workers ahead of the arrival of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore airport on Friday (today). Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, the president, moved the petition and submitted that a large number of workers of the PML-N had been detained by the police on direction of the interim government. He said he approached the inspector general of police but he refused to disclose any information regarding the whereabouts of the arrested workers. He alleged that the police have been harrassing the families of the PML-N’s arrested workers and giving them threats with dire consequences in case they approach the court.