Islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Jan Muhammad has directed all police officials to ensure special security arrangements in the capital on the eve of various political gatherings, public meetings in connection with the ongoing election campaign.

He directed all the police officials to ensure fool proof security arrangements during political gatherings and meetings in their respective areas and take measures to ensure effective policing. A professional and responsible attitude is compulsory to gain success, the IGP maintained.

Following IGP’s directions, security has been tightened at all entry and exit points of the city and checking of vehicles has started. Patrolling has been enhanced in the city and the police commandoes, lady police and Falcon have been directed for high vigilance in the city. The IGP has directed high police officials to monitor security arrangements themselves as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Teams have been constituted under supervision of SP (City) Aamir Niazi to ensure implementation on security arrangements in the area. These teams would perform duties at Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, Secretariat Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Radio Pakistan Chowk and other adjacent areas.

Likewise, SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider is supervising security plan in the Saddar area and snap checking has been started in various areas. SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has directed to ensure effective checking throughout the city and continue search operations in different areas.

Furthermore, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police along with Koral police on Thursday recovered three abducted women after a raid in Ghori Town area following information from Safe City officials. On July 11, 2018, Safe City received information about kidnapping of Salma Bibi, a resident of Taxila who was shifted to Islamabad after abduction.

Following this information, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a police team including Inspector Abdul Sattar and others. The police team recieved assistance from a technical police team and raided the area of Ghori Town from where it recovered Salma Bibi and two other abducted women identified as Saira Bibi, a resident of Nankana Sahib and Sana Bibi, a resident of Madina Town, Faisalabad.

These women were kept in habeas corpus there and police arrested Naeem Hasnain, a resident of Muzaffargarh, in connection with the kidnapping. During the preliminary investigation, Salma Bibi informed that she is a permanent resident of Taxila and was kidnapped from Chohr Chowk Rawalpindi two days before. Police have started investigation into the matter after registering a case at Koral police station. SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the performance and directed to ensure speedy investigation into the case.