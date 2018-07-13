Share:

Brussels - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged European powers to get behind American measures to cut Iran off from world energy markets Thursday, during talks in Brussels.

While debate at the nearby Nato summit was marked by President Donald Trump’s attacks on Germany’s close energy ties with Russia, his top diplomat had another target.

Pompeo peeled off from Trump’s summit entourage and joined US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU-US energy council.

Pompeo made no statement going into the talks, but his Twitter account showed what was on his mind.

“Iran continues to send weapons across the Middle East, in blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” he wrote. “Iran’s regime wants to start trouble wherever it can. It’s our responsibility to stop it.”

Then, just before the talks started, he added: “We ask our allies and partners to join our economic pressure campaign against Iran’s regime. “We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism and proxy wars,” he warned.

“There’s no telling when Iran may try to foment terrorism, violence and instability in one of our countries next.” Alongside the tweet he posted a map of Europe purporting to show the locations of 11 “terror attacks” US officials believe Iran or its proxy Hezbollah have carried out since 1979.

Washington dismayed Europe in May when Trump pulled out of the 2015 accord under which Iran agreed to controls on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. US sanctions have now “snapped back” into place and US officials have begun to hope that the economic pressure is fuelling domestic discontent against the Tehran regime. European companies are reluctant to resume trade with Iran at the risk of being hit by US secondary sanctions, but the main EU capitals want to protect the accord.

They are thus resisting a US threat to impose sanctions on any entity trading in Iranian oil or dealing with the Iranian central bank after a November 4 deadline.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran’s economic troubles were going to force it to seek a security deal with Washington following his withdrawal from a nuclear pact.

In May the United States pulled out of a multinational deal to lift sanctions against Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington has since told countries they must halt all imports of Iranian oil from Nov. 4 or face US financial measures.

This may cut Iran’s hard currency earnings from oil exports, and the prospect has triggered a panicked flight of Iranians’ savings from the rial into dollars, weighing on an already ailing local currency, hit by economic woes and financial difficulties at local banks.

Speaking to a news conference at a Nato leaders summit in Brussels, Trump said Iran was treating the US with ‘so much more respect’ following the move and he expected Tehran to reach out for a fresh deal.

“I know they’re having a lot of problems and their economy is collapsing. But I will tell you this: at a certain point they’re going to call me they’re going to say ‘Let’s make a deal’. They’re feeling a lot of pain right now.”

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar was hit by strikes late in June and protesters angered by the rial’s collapse clashed with the police and traders massed outside parliament to complain about a sharp fall in the value of the national currency. European powers still support the 2015 deal, under which Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear development in exchange for international sanctions relief.

They say they will do more to encourage their businesses to remain engaged with Iran, though a number of firms have already said they plan to pull out as they also face sanctions following Trump’s decision.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on American allies to help impose economic pressure on Iran.

“We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism & proxy wars,” Pompeo said in a Twitter post ahead of his scheduled meeting with European Union’s foreign affairs and security policy representative Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

He has also accused Tehran of continuing to sell weapons in the Middle East despite United Nations resolutions.