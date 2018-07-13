Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Water Commission In-charge Justice (r) Ameer Muslim Hani has expressed his anguish over negligence of Municipal Officer Chief Shafique Ahmed Shah for supply dirty and contaminated water to the citizens of Mirpurkhas.

He visited water supply scheme Satellite Town here on Thursday and warned the chief to improve the quality of water supplying to the innocent citizens otherwise stern action would be taken against responsible officers and officials.

On the complaints regarding work continued on mega drainage project Mirpurkhas without planning and use of substandard materials, he summoned the project director and contactor in his office. On the complaints regarding closure of Jarwary Shakh intermittently, he ordered not to close the Jarwary Shakh and other water channels supplied water to water supply schemes and announced to exempt them from the rotation programme of irrigation department. Justice Ameer ordered to replace the water supply schemes in-charge Jawad Pathan. He further directed to remove the encroachments established at banks of Jarwary Shakh and complete other ongoing work of water reservoirs of the Satellite Town water supply scheme.

He also visited Iqbal Narejo village in taluka Hussain Bux Marri where he examined the water supply scheme and expressed his anguish over the silted up water reservoirs and asked the officers to ensure cleaning of the water reservoirs and make functional the water supply scheme. Engineering Department Public Health Secretary Riaz Memon, Mirpurkhas Commissioner Abdul Waheed and Deputy Commissioner Sheharyar Gul Memon and other officers were present on the occasion.

DACOITY

Unknown dacoits committed dacoity in a house of showroom owner in Sohail Town on Thursday.

According to police, six unknown dacoits barged into the house of Shah Nawaz Khaskheli, owner of a showroom while dacoits made hostage to the inmates after beating some inmates and looted gold ornaments and 50,000 cash and fled from the spot. Satellite Town police registered the complaint of the victim and started the inquiry into this matter.