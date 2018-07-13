Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the devolution of powers at the lowest level is an important part of the PSP's manifesto.

Mustafa expressed these views while addressing the business community here on Thursday on the invitation of a renowned architect. In spite of spending a considerable amount of a thousand billion in the past ten years in Sindh still seven million children are deprived of education.

“We will build the megapolis as we did before. With the power of your vote my life span will neither decline nor increase instead my responsibilities assigned by Allah Almighty towards my nation will increase which none can second,” he added.

He said major development work was done in the city but later, faced destruction due to negligence in maintenance process. Currently city is facing numerous issues while the PSP has the plan to bring Karachi out of crisis after coming in power. Speaking on the occasion, Fauzia said that the PSP is the only party who had given chance to youth and women at its utmost percentage which is a distinct feature.

Fauzia Kasuri, Syed Mubashir Imam and other representatives of the party were also present at the occasion.