LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic jams, electricity tripping and water shortage.

Experts have forecast more rains during the next couple of days. Heavy rains may cause difficulties for PML-N workers intending to march towards Allama Iqbal International Airport for welcoming former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Mariyam Nawaz arriving on Friday afternoon.

The rains disturbed life in major cities as the rainwater inundated roads not only in low-lying areas but also in several posh localities. The rains and continuously blowing winds, however, provided respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. In Lahore, rains in the morning and at noon caused inundation of rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides in several localities. Inundated rainwater on roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused frequent traffic jam across the City. Several incidents of skidding of two wheelers were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Underpasses on both sides of Canal Bank Road, localities along under construction Orange Line Metro train, Lakshami Chowk, Kashmir Road, Nabha Road, Ali Town, Mozang, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, Samanabad, portions of Johar Town, Data Nagar, Revaz Garden and Bilal Gunj were amongst affected areas. High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of more than 125 LESCO feeders. About a dozen feeders could not be restored until filing of this report. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and rains made weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days. A westerly wave lies over northern parts of the country.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Zhob, Bannu, D I Khan divisions and FATA. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Kakul received 63mm rain, Gujranwala 32mm, Lahore 26mm, Saidu Sharif 24mm, Islamabad 21mm, Malamjabba 20mm, Balakot 17mm, Murree 15mm, Rawalpindi and Rawalakot 14mm each, Muzaffarabad 12mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm, Kotli 09mm, Jheulm 03mm, Dir and Mangla 01mm each.