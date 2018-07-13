Share:

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed continues to canvass for votes in his two constituencies by employing the most theatrical of ways.

Sh Rasheed, while visiting a market asking people for votes, was asked by a potential voter what he [Rasheed] could do for him. The wily and media-savvy politician said he'd make the voter a 'roti' and began baking roti himself at a 'tandoor', saying he will give the voter a roti made from his own hands.

The veteran politician from Rawalpindi kicked off his election campaign earlier this year on the back of a motorcycle.

On June 24, the AML chief set off on a visit of his constituency on a motorcycle. While speaking to media, he said that he is thinking of replacing his party symbol from the current pen and a bottle of ink to a motorcycle.

Sh Rasheed further expressed confidence that he will get a ‘record’ number of votes from both his Rawalpindi seats (NA-60 and NA-62).