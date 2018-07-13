Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan deserves credit for the situation former rulers are in today; otherwise, Nawaz Sharif would have become a dictator worst than all dictators.

He said this while speaking at a reception hosted in honour of joint candidates of PTI and PML at the residence of former MNA Rehman Naseer Marala in Kharian on Thursday. He was accompanied by former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood and former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat.

Hussain said, “I talk about issues only. I speak essentially on matters pertaining to national security and solidarity and I have never said anything personally against any political leader.” He said if a party or person works against national security then action must be taken against him.