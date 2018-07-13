Share:

Wah cantt - The two political arch rivals Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and PTI Vice President Ghulam Sarwar Khan have intensified the electioneering campaign in twin cities of Taxila and Wah in connection with their last ditch efforts to convince the masses to vote for them on the polling day, July 25.

Both leaders are in a do-or-die situation these days because the polls’ result will decide their political future. They are in a marathon of holding public meetings at almost at every nook and corner of the constituency to show their strength and drum up masses for their support. According to some local political pundits, though PML-N, MMA, TLP, PPP and independent candidates are also contesting the elections, the real contest will be between the bat and jeep for two provincial assembly seats in Rawalpindi-IV PP-19 (Taxila), PP-20 (Wah) and national assembly constituency NA-63. The two powerful arch rivals are locked in an intense neck and neck electoral battle.

Sarwar Khan, who started his political career with the PPP, joined the PML-Q after winning the 2002 elections as an independent candidate. He is now the standard bearer of Imran Khan in the Taxila city. He is faced-off with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has won this seat in 1985, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997 and 2008, elections. Sarwar has only managed to defeat his rival in 2002 and 2013 elections, however, remained in close fight during all these elections. Vote difference between the two had varied between 10,000 and 20,000. However, with the rising of the PTI popularity and having his own solid vote bank in the constituency, Ghulam Sarwar camp is confident this time about beating Chaudhry Nisar.