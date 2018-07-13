Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed Shah has asked Excise and Taxation Department and police to take appropriate action against those vehicles' owners, who are plying their vehicles without number plates and fancy numbers plated.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday. Secretary ET&NC Aijaz Ahmed, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting, Excise and Taxation Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh said that it is basic duty of Sindh police to check such vehicles plying on the roads without fulfilling legal formalities and we (Excise Department) in collaboration with Sindh police occasionally launched drive against these vehicles.

The minister warned vehicles owners to get registered their vehicles and pay their taxes to avoid any unpleasant situation. He said that such vehicles which do not fulfill legal formalities they may be used in crimes.

Excise and Taxation DG Shabbir Shaikh informed that the department fined to those vehicles which came late for registration. The minister asked to make a comprehensive plan to bring these vehicles under the law and no one should be allowed to violate the law.