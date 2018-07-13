Share:

Managua - The known death toll from a four-month crackdown on anti-government protests in Nicaragua has risen to 264, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said. "As recorded by the IACHR since the start of the repression against social protests, to date, 264 people have lost their lives and more than 1,800 have been injured," the commission's chief Paulo Abrao told reporters. He was speaking at a meeting of the Organization of American States - of which the IACHR is part - about the situation in the violence-wracked Central American country, where protesters are seeking the ouster of President Daniel Ortega.