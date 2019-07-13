Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered transfers and postings of 10 police officers .According to a notification, AIG (Logistics) Mohammad Abdul Qadir Qamar was transferred and posted as PSO to Punjab IGP. Lahore Battalion Commander (7-PC) Mohammad Hassan Raza Khan was transferred and posted as AIG (Admin and Security) at the CPO. AIG (Inquires) Muntazir Mehdi was transferred and posted as Punjab SSP Telecommunications. Athar Ismail Amjad was posted as AIG (Procurement) at CPO while Rana Tahir Rehman Khan was posted as AIG (Training). Gujranwala SSP (Investigation) Ali Waseem was transferred and posted as Gujranwala SSP (Operations). SP Mohammad Naveed was posted as Lahore Additional-SP (Security). SP Amara Athar was posted as SP (Headquarters) Traffic Police. Also, Bahawalpur SDPO (Hasilpur) Ejaz Hussain Bukhari was transferred and posted as D.G. Khan SDPO (City) against a vacant post. Javed Hussain was posted as Rawalpindi SDPO (Taxila) against a vacant post.