KARACHI (APP): The District West Police on Friday handed over 102 snatched and stolen motorbikes to their real owners.

In a ceremony organized at the Superintendent of Police (SP) Orangi Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Ali Khatian informed motorcyclists about how to keep their motorbikes safe from lifting, said a statement.

He also urged upon people to must inform police about snatching/lifting of their motorbikes.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Dr. Amin Yousafzai, SP Orangi, Deputy SPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) were present.

The owners expressed their gratitude and appreciated the efforts of District West Police. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam praised the DIGP-West, SSP West and their team.