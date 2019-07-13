Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryma Nawaz Saturday said all limits of political revenge and oppression were crossed against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to rout him but the efforts went in vain.

Maryam Nawaz responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet and asked if he feels ashamed of himself. Imran Khan is a part of the conspiracy that was hatched to oust and punish Nawaz Sharif , therefore, he is equally guilty and the judge has exposed him in front of the world, she said.

She stressed that Imran Khan was already a selected prime minister, and now his vicious character has also been revealed. Maryam Nawaz warned Imran Khan not to hide behind his ‘elders.’

You’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting & punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents & defaced & maligned them in the process. Shame on you. https://t.co/tRgTAdv2DM — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2019

“You’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting & punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents & defaced & maligned them in the process. Shame on you,” she wrote.