MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set by Jammu & Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK as well as rest of the world to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Saturday (today) with renewal of the pledge to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination and for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke, official sources said.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion. The Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed on 13th of July every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man - Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison. Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last six decades, official sources told this correspondent here on Friday while unveiling the state program to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland. In Bhimbher a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political and social organizations, Chairman of the Committee and Bhimbher Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood told this scribe here Friday. The program to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, the DC said. Special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will also be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra clutches.