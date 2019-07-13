Share:

ISLAMABAD - The artificial jewellery exports from the country declined by 19.58 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The artificial jewellery exports from the country during July-May (2018-19) were recorded at $4.722 million against the exports of $5.872 million during July-May (2017-18), showing negative growth of 19.58 percent, according to the data of PBS. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the artificial jewellery exports from the country however, witnessed increase of 21.61 percent in May 2019 as compared to the exports of same month of the last year. The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during May 2019 were recorded at $0.467 million against the exports of $0.384 million in May 2018. On month-on-month basis, artificial jewellery exports also increased by 9.88 percent during May 2019 when compared to the exports of $0.425 million in April 2019, the PBS data revealed.