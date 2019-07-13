Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousufzai has said that billion tree tsunami and BRT are two mega projects of the province. The total cost of BRT is Rs29 billion while Lahore’s BRT is much expensive although that was built years ago. If there is an evidence of corruption against any of our ministers, opposition must go to NAB. He said that opposition resigned from all committees that is why we did not call meeting of billion tree tsunami commission. The commission has completed its term, he said. He was responding to the questions raised by the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani in the provincial assembly. He said that court and media are independent. PPP brought Senate chairman and now they are trying to remove him from chairmanship. Is it democracy? How did PPP win Senate seats from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he asked. Members will vote for Sadiq Sanjrani as they voted earlier, they said. Referring to the MMA’s Mian Nisar Gul’s complaint, the minister said the Institute of Petroleum Technology will be built in Karak and southern districts will benefit from it.