LAHORE (PR) Brighto Paints, as a platinum sponsor, announced its collaboration with Institute of Architects of Pakistan for the organization of IAP Awards for excellence in Architectural Design. The main objective of this nation- wide excellence Award was to encourage and acknowledge the exemplary architectural work done by architects in Pakistan. The much awaited, colorful Award Gala Night was held on 13th July 2019 at Seesh Mahal, Serena Hotel Islamabad and was open to all IAP members in good standing. Brighto Paints has always stepped forward to support the progressive business themes under the umbrella of IAP to inspire architecture in harmony with the unique cultural values and national aspirations. This initiative by IAP appears as a step in the right direction as it will enhance the role of the profession of architecture and architects in the socio- economic and cultural life of a country. Moreover, Brighto Paints will continue to appreciate such healthy and productive competitions among the young and senior professionals for the bright future of Architecture in Pakistan.