LOS ANGELES-Cardi B wants people to support female rappers.

The 26-year-old rap star took to social media to call for the support of female MCs who are rapping about topics other than sex, after Jermaine Dupri recently slammed hip-hop for being filled with ‘’strippers rapping’’, and said artists were all ‘’rapping about the same things’’.

Cardi highlighted the likes of Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika as a few lyrical rappers that deserve more recognition in an Instagram video on Thursday.

The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker said: ‘’There’s a lot of female rappers who be rapping and don’t be talking about getting down on dirty and y’all don’t be supporting them.’’

But Cardi - who has 12-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - also believes the rappers who do talk about sex are the ones who are getting the best response from audiences.

She added: ‘’It seems that’s what people want to hear. When I did ‘Be Careful,’ people we’re talking mad shit in the beginning.

If that’s what people ain’t trying to hear, then alright, I’m gonna go rap again.’’

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s comments come after she was named Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards last month, and used her acceptance speech to call for people to stop pitting female rappers against one another.