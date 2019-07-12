Share:

Everyone wants a better future. So, they select their field of interest, which would be better for their future. But, when they grow up, they follow their society and friends due to which their future gets destroyed. If, for example, a person wants to be a scientist, when he grows up, he will be told it is impossible and will start following his friends instead.

Many students are also afraid of their parents, such that if they fail, they commit suicides. It means parents are controlling their children and decide which field their children will go. Students should, therefore, think about their future and join their field of interest only. And parents should not control their children, they should motivate them instead so that they can do better things.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Turbat