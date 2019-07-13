Share:

LAHORE - Rejecting the strike call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, Pakistan Chemists and Retailers Association and other bodies have announced continuing business on Saturday (today) as per normal routine.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday, PCRA Chairman Ishaq Meo has demanded the government give protection to traders desiring to continue businesses.

Flanked by other office bearers, he said that those supporting the strike had not entertained demands of medical stores while negotiating with the government.

Ishaq Meo said strike would affect future talks with the government.

“We want to keep the door of negotiations open. We will talk to the government on justified demands”, he said.

The Pakistan Traders Alliance also opposed the strike while urging the traders to continue business.

Office bearers of PTA said that resorting to strike instead of negotiation was not acceptable.