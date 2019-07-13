Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday visited the 1180-megawatt Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant in Bhikki area of Sheikhupura,

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said Quaid-i-Azam Thermal Power Plant is a national project and assured that its issues will be resolved soon. A committee led by the chief secretary has been constituted to submit its recommendations.

He said that board members will be nominated soon and its privatisation will also be discussed. Buzdar directed that more saplings should be planted and made it clear that he will examine every project personally.

He inaugurated the construction of the sports complex project in Sheikhupura costing around Rs390 million. Various sports facilities are arranged over an area of 19 acres.

MNAs and MPAs also called on the Chief Minister during the visit. He said the process of meetings and consultation has already been started and meetings with the parliamentarians are held during field visits to solve their problems on a priority basis. Public service is our agenda and this would continue, he added. Had the national exchequer not been wasted on personal spendthrifts, the state of affairs would have been different today. We are the custodian of every government penny and no one will be allowed to remain dishonest with the national kitty. Provincial ministers Dr. Akhtar Malik, Mian Khalid, Mohsin Leghari, Tamuir Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary, and others were present on the occasion.